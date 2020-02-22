Islamabad has to act on terror for successful India-Pak dialogue: US

Ahead of the US President Donald Trump's visit to India on Monday, Washington has said that Pakistan needs to act on terror groups for having a successful dialogue with India.

A senior US administration official said, "We continue to believe a core foundation of any successful dialogue between the two is based on continued momentum in Pakistan's efforts to crack down on terrorists and extremists on its territory. So we continue to look for that."

The comments come even as Pakistan remains on anti-terrorist financing body FATF's 'grey list' due to its failure to implement its action plan which calls acting on terror groups based on its territory and territories under control. The FATF in a statement released on Friday said, "all deadlines in the action plan have expired" and it now has time till June of this year or "FATF will take action".

Also read: Washington looks for Indian support ahead of Taliban-US deal

Asked, if US President will raise the mediation on Kashmir during his 2-day India tour, the official said, "I think what you'll hear from the President is very much encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, encouraging the two countries to engage in bilateral dialogue with each other to resolve their differences."

Adding, "President will urge both countries to seek to maintain peace and stability along the line of control and refrain from actions or statements that could increase tensions in the region".

Also read: Global watchdog FATF keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing 'grey list'

US President last year, during Pak Prime minister Imran Khan's Washington visit, had said that Washington can mediate between India and Pakistan, something he repeated many times later.

New Delhi had categorially dismissed the idea, with PM Modi during his meet with US President in France on the sidelines of G7 said, India and Pakistan can "bilaterally" resolve all issues and "we don't want to trouble any third country".

India's official stance when it comes to India and Pakistan ties is no third party mediation which has been stated under the Shimla and Lahore agreements.