Global watchdog FATF keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing 'grey list'

Pakistan has until June to improve its counter-terror financing operations in line with an internationally agreed action plan or face actions against it, a global watchdog said on Friday.

"The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by June 2020," the Financial Action Task Force said in a statement after a meeting in Paris.

Also read: In major shift, China sends stern message to Pakistan on FATF

"Otherwise, should significant and sustainable progress especially in prosecuting and penalising TF not be made by the next Plenary, the FATF will take action," it added.

Also read: Pakistan does not mention Dawood Ibrahim in its response to FATF

It said such action could include calling on its members to order their financial institutions give particularly rigorous attention to business relations and transactions with Pakistani clients.