IRCTC cancels 147 trains today, check complete list, how to get refund, and cancellation charges

Due to operational challenges, 147 trains have been completely cancelled by Indian Railways on Monday, November 28. A few days prior, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had to cancel 135 trains owing to inclement weather and train derailments. Both the Ahmedabad to Ekta Nagar and the Ekta Nagar to Ahmedabad Jan Shatabdhi trains have been cancelled. Indian Railway has also short-terminated a total of 33 trains and source-changed a total of 34 trains. In addition, the IRCTC has postponed up to 16 trains. Meanwhile, a total of 44 trains have been diverted.

On November 24, a total of 137 trains were completely cancelled and another 50 were partially cancelled due to operational and maintenance work that had to be done on railway tracks. IRCTC had also rescheduled and delayed several additional trains for following days.

Check how to apply for refunds after IRCTC Train Cancellations

All bookings for train travellers will be instantly cancelled on the IRCTC website, and a reimbursement will be started soon in the users' accounts. While passengers with counter tickets must go to the reservation centre to obtain their refunds, those with online tickets will receive full reimbursements in the source account.

Here's how you can check if your train is cancelled:

Step 1: Go to IRCTC website at enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

Step 2: Fill train details, like train number or your name

Step 3: Put detailed queries for the train like stations of the journey

Step 4: You can also enter journey date

Indian Railways Train Cancellation Charges

Ticket Price AC First Class/Executive Class Rs 240 AC 2 Tier/ First Class Rs 200/- AC 3 Tier/ AC Chair car/ AC 3 Economy Rs 180/- Sleeper Class Rs 120/- Second Class Rs 60/-

Here is the full list of cancelled trains by Indian Railways