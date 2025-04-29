As Punjab Kings continue their battle for a playoff spot in ongoing IPL 2025, Punjab Kings' opener Prabhsimran Singh reflected on a season full of promise. In his seventh year with the franchise, the 24-year-old has emerged as a key player—both on the field and in the dressing room. Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Press Room with Punjab Kings for Race To Playoffs, Prabhsimran Singh shared insights on his journey, the team's mindset, and why he believes this could finally be their breakthrough year.

Advertisment

"For over a decade, Punjab Kings fans have carried great hope and passion, and I deeply feel that support," said Prabhsimran. "Personally, it's been seven years with Punjab Kings, and though I didn’t play regularly in the initial seasons, the franchise's faith in me has been a big motivation," he added.

"This season, there’s a different energy in the camp," he explained. "We are playing bold, fearless cricket and believe we are dominating games more often than not."

Also Read: Nat Sciver-Brunt appointed England women's captain across all formats

Advertisment

While weather disruptions have complicated the playoff equation, the team’s belief hasn’t wavered. “Even though rain affected our last match, we are still confident about playoffs qualification—and from there, the ultimate goal is lifting the trophy.”

'Working with Ponting has been a huge boost'

Much of that belief stems from the leadership of head coach Ricky Ponting. For Prabhsimran, who scored a century against a then Ponting-coached Delhi side, the relationship has been transformative.

Advertisment

“Working with Ricky Ponting has been a huge boost,” he said. “His belief in me, especially after that century, meant a lot. He has helped refine my approach, particularly encouraging calculated aggression and better shot selection during the powerplay.”

He has also found a strong partner at the top in Priyansh Arya. “Batting with Priyansh Arya has been a joy. We're both young and uncapped, learning together and growing match by match.”

That growth is supported by a dressing room culture that’s noticeably positive. “The environment under this coaching and leadership group is pressure-free. Everyone backs each other, celebrates success, and lifts one another on bad days.”

That support has helped Prabhsimran develop mentally too. A few seasons ago, not getting consistent chances was tough—but speaking to legends of the game changed his perspective.

“Mentally, I’ve grown stronger,” he says. “Talking to legends like Sachin Tendulkar helped me during tough phases when I wasn’t getting games. His advice to focus on learning instead of worrying about the bench changed everything.”

Another boost this year has come from the Impact Player rule, which has added tactical depth and opened doors for players like him. “Yes, the Impact Player rule has given many domestic players the chance to shine in pressure situations. That’s been one of the best parts of this season—the rise of Indian youngsters.”

Of course, the bigger picture is always on the team’s mind. Punjab Kings haven’t reached the playoffs since 2014—a drought that weighs on fans and players alike.

“The long wait isn’t lost on us,” he admits. “We talk about it, but instead of pressure, it fuels our determination. We're taking things match by match, staying grounded and focused on playing our best cricket," he signed off.