Nat Sciver-Brunt has been appointed the new captain of the England women's side. She replaces Heather Knight, who stepped down after England's 2025 women's Ashes series following a near nine-year stint.

Advertisment

She will captain all three formats in tandem with newly appointed head coach Charlotte Edwards.

"I'm really proud to take on the role of captain of the England Women's team and it's an honour to have been asked by Charlotte, someone I’ve always looked up to. Ever since I made my England debut back in 2013, all I have wanted to do is help the team in every way that I can. I will try my best to lead this team to success, whilst empowering them to be the best version of themselves," she said.

The 32-year-old has been a regular member of England's side since her debut in 2013 and is considered one of the most talented cricketers in the world.

Advertisment

Also Read: IPL 2025: Sanjiv Goenka shares photo of 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheering for his ex-IPL team-Picture goes viral

Sciver-Brunt boasts an impressive list of honors, such as being ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2022 and 2023. In 2017 and 2022, she was also PCA Women's Player of the Year, as well as being selected in the ICC Women's ODI and T20 Teams of the Year in 2023.

Currently ranked number three in ICC world batting in ODI cricket, Sciver-Brunt has been vice-captain for the last three years.

Advertisment

Sciver-Brunt first captained her nation in international cricket during the third T20I match against New Zealand in 2021 and also led for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

'It's exciting to be working with Charlotte'

"We have a really talented group, and we have a group that's united. It's a team I believe in and a team that can have a lot of success together. It's hugely exciting to be working with Charlotte having had the pleasure of working with her in the last three years at Mumbai Indians. Her love of cricket and passion for the England Women’s team is inspiring and I’m excited to see where this partnership leads us," she added.

Sciver-Brunt was a member of the England side that won the 2017 World Cup and has so far played 259 matches for England in all formats. She has an average of 46.47 in Tests, 45.91 in ODIs and 28.45 in T20Is, while also bagging 181 international wickets.

Sciver-Brunt most recently ended the 2025 Women's Premier League in India with 523 runs and became the first player to finish with over 500 runs for a season. She also became the first-ever player to notch 1,000 runs for the WPL.

Clare Connor, Managing Director of England Women’s Cricket, said “We are delighted to have appointed Nat as England Women’s captain and I know she's excited about the honour of leading the team during an unprecedented chapter in international women’s cricket.

"Everyone knows what a fantastic cricketer Nat is, but her qualities extend far beyond her skills on the pitch. She’s thoughtful, resilient and driven by getting the best out of herself and everyone around her. Nat is immensely well-respected in the group and I know she will form an exciting and fruitful partnership with Charlotte."

England Women kick off their 2025 home summer on May 21 against the West Indies, with three Metro Bank One-Day Internationals and three Vitality T20Is.

They then hosty India where they will host five Vitality T20Is and three Metro Bank One Day Internationals.