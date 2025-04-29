​Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), shared a nostalgic photograph of a 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheering for his former IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in 2017. This gesture comes after Suryavanshi's record-breaking performance for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), where he became the youngest centurion in IPL history at just 14 years old and 32 days, scoring 101 runs off 38 balls against the Gujarat Titans.​

In his post, Goenka expressed admiration for the young talent, saying, “Last night I watched in awe… this morning I came across this photo of 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheering for my then team, Rising Pune Supergiant, in 2017. Thanks, Vaibhav. Lots of good wishes and support.”

Last night I watched in awe… this morning I came across this photo of 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheering for my then team, Rising Pune Supergiant, in 2017.



Thanks Vaibhav. Lots of good wishes and support. https://t.co/hlS5ieiB4O — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) April 29, 2025

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player to be part of this year’s IPL. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024, at just 12 years and 284 days old.

During his debut, Vaibhav scored 71 off 42 balls against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, becoming the youngest Indian to score a List-A fifty. On the international stage, Vaibhav set the record for the fastest youth Test century by an Indian, scoring a blazing 58-ball ton against Australia in Chennai. He also played a pivotal role in India’s run to the ACC U19 Asia Cup final, contributing two crucial half-centuries.