/Inside conman Rohan Saldanha's empire: Rs 500 cr promise, concealed doors, hidden exit

The Mangalore police has arrested a conman, identified as Rohan Saldanha, for allegedly defrauding wealthy businessmen of crores of rupees on the pretext of fake loans and land deals. When the police raided his house, they were shocked to see the opulenceand grandeur of Saldanha's residence, which had secret chambers and concealed doors. The conman is accused of promising loans up to Rs 500 crore. He lured his victims into his elaborate scam with the promise of lucrative real estate investments. His alleged scam was so successful that one of his bank accounts logged transactions worth Rs 40 crore in just three months.

The raid revealed that his house had plants worth Rs 3-5 lakh each, a collection of vintage liquor and secret rooms concealed behind walls and cupboards. To hide his empire from public glare, he kept a close watch at his house using sophisticated cameras. He also had hiddenexits leading into underground corridors and concealed staircases constructed, revealing how calculating the accused was.

He impressed his victims with his opulence, projecting an image of influence and power. However, once the money was received, he ghosted his creditors. The police have asked his victims to come forward and report his crimes.

Individuals with money, mostly businesspeople, across several districts were his victims.

Rohan Saldanha would allegedly invite his potential victim into his home and office, and would offer them loans to the tune of Rs 100 crore or more. He also used a fake lawyer to enhance his trust factor as he would ask the victims to speak to him regarding documentation.

He would then ask people to pay the stamp duty and money for registration. On one instance, he accepted Rs 10 crore, reported NDTV.