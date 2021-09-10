INS Dhruv: India all set to launch nuclear missile tracking ship

India is set to launch its first ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship INS Dhruv on Friday, said a report. It is a 10,000 tonne vessel and it will be commissioned from southern Indian port of Visakhapatnam.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the ship is to be launched in the presence of senior officials of Indian Navy, National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

INS Dhruv will be the latest weapon in Indian Navy's arsenal. It has been built by Hindustan Shipyard along with DRDO and NTRO.

Dhruv will be Indian Navy's first ship capable of tracking nuclear missiles even at long range. Moreover, INS Dhruv will also have capability to map ocean beds for research as well as detection of enemy submarines.

The ship's capabilities mean that India will be able to gauge the true missile capability of the enemy when it tests their ballistic missile.

China has moved to a 'sea-based military doctrine' and inclusion of INS Dhruv gives Indian Navy capability to better strategise in all domains of naval warfare.