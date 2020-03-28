Infosys employee arrested for asking people to spread COVID-19

India has reported the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases, there are now 873 cases in India - including 20 fatalities.

In Northern India -- the capital city of New Delhi has recorded 39 cases and one death. The state of Punjab has recorded 38 cases of COVID-19 and reported one death. In Uttar Pradesh there are 45 cases of COVID-19, including 11 people who have since recovered.

In Central India, the state of Madhya Pradesh has recorded 30 cases.

In Western India, Maharashtra is now the worst hit state in the country, with 180 cases. The largest state of Rajasthan has recorded 48 cases. Goa has also recorded 3 cases.

Eastern part of India has also recorded many cases in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha. And also two deaths.

West Bengal has now recorded 15 cases.

Kerala is now the second worst-hit state in the country, with 173 cases. Karnataka has recorded 55 cases.

India is currently reeling under a 21-day lockdown.

People in Chandigarh will be able to buy essential items like milk, vegetables, ration items, and meat shops from 10 am to 6 pm.

Himachal Pradesh authorities also relaxed the curfew for three hours in some districts.

There will be curfew relaxations in Shimla, and Kullu today from 10 am to 1 pm as well as in Kangra and Solan.

Meanwhile Infosys has now fired an employee in Bengaluru for putting up a post on his social media account asking people to go out in the public, sneeze and spread the coronavirus.

The man has been arrested by Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch.

Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity. (1/2) — Infosys (@Infosys) March 27, 2020 ×

Infosys in a statement has said, “Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity”.

The social media post by the employee is against Infosys’ code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing. Infosys has a zero tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee. (2/2) — Infosys (@Infosys) March 27, 2020 ×

“The social media post by the employee is against Infosys’ code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing. Infosys has a zero tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee”, the statement added.