Indus water talks between India, Pakistan begin in New Delhi

Key talks between India and Pakistan over Indus water treaty have started in New Delhi on Monday. Pakistan side is led by its Indus Water Commissioner Mehr Ali Shah while India is being represented by its water commissioner AK Pal. The Pakistani delegation had crossed over from Wagah- Attari border on Sunday.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Pakistan Indus water commissioner said, "The talks are a part of treaty obligation that we have to fulfill under Indus water treaty. It is a continuous process. So, it should continue, but in a meaningful manner. In this way, we can resolve issues bilaterally. It also depends on the Indian side on how they respond."

This is the second Pakistani delegation to visit India in last few weeks. Earlier this month, a Pakistani delegation visited New Delhi for Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) Regional Anti-Terror Structure (RATS) meet.

The two-day talks will see both sides talking about water sharing, advance information on flood waters and other related issues. Earlier this year, in March, Indian delegation had visited Islamabad for the talks. It was led by the then Indus water commissioner PK Saxena.

During the March Indus Water Commission meet, Indian side underscored that all its projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty and provided technical details in support of the position. Both sides also discussed the issue of the Fazilka drain and Pakistan assured that all necessary actions will continue to be taken to ensure the free flow of Fazilka drain into the river Sutlej.

Under the Indus water treaty of 1960, waters of three eastern rivers - Sutlej, Beas and Ravi is allocated to India for unrestricted use while the waters of three western rivers - Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab goes to Pakistan. Additionally, New Delhi has the right to generate hydroelectricity through the run of the river projects on the three western rivers, subject to specific criteria for design. Pakistan can under the treaty raise objections on the design of Indian hydroelectric projects on western rivers. In the past, several issues have been resolved.

