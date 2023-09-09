India's presidency 'most ambitious' in history of G20, says PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday (September 9), while addressing the second session 'One Family' of the G20 Summit said that India's presidency has been the most ambitious and action-oriented in all of the presidencies till date.

“With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies. 2x-5x the number of outcomes and annexed documents as compared to previous presidencies. The Indian Presidency of the G20 has been the most ambitious and action-oriented in all of G20 Presidencies,” PM Modi said.

As per the official data released, India has had 73 outcomes as compared to countries like Indonesia, Italy, and Saudi Arabia, which have had 27, 36, and 22 outcomes respectively.

G20 leaders reach consensus

PM Modi on Saturday said that the consensus has been built on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration and announced its adoption.

He congratulated the Sherpas and ministers who had worked towards forging the consensus.

"I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible,” he said.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant posted on X calling G20 India the "most ambitious" in the history of G20 presidencies. "With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies," he wrote.

"Historical and Path breaking #G20 Declaration with 100 per cent consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in today's world. Demonstrates PM @narendramodi leadership in today’s world," Kant said on X.

"The #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration focuses on - Strong, Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth Accelerating Progress on #SDGs Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century Reinvigorating Multilateralism," he added.

