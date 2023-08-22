India's oldest domestic Asiatic elephant dies aged 89

Bijuli Prasad, one of the world's oldest elephants, died at the age of around 89 years in Assam's Sonitpuri district on Monday (August 21), caretakers said, who also added that the animal died of age-related issues.

Bijuli Prasad was brought to work on a tea estate by a British farmer during colonial rule in the 1940s. He breathed his last at the Behali tea estate of The Williamson Magor Group around 3.30am IST.

As quoted by news agency AFP, elephant veterinarian Kushal Konwar Sarma said: "Domestic elephants live up to 80 years, provided they are taken care of well." Sarna cared for Bijuli Prasad in his later years.

"All the teeth of the elephant fell out due to age and it could not eat. I changed the diet and asked the caretakers to give him boiled food - mostly rice and soybean with a high protein value."

Animal lovers and others who were associated with Bijuli Prasad gathered to mourn the death of the pachyderm.

As quoted by media outlets, an official of the tea garden said: "Bijuli Prasad was a symbol of pride for The Williamson Magor Group."

"It was first brought to the Bargang tea estate as a calf, and later shifted here after the Bargang tea estate was sold off by the company," the official added.

Padma Shri awardee and famous elephant surgeon Sarma told PTI, "As far as my knowledge is concerned, Bijuli Prasad was the oldest recorded domestic elephant in India."

He said that the wild Asiatic elephants live up to 62-65 years, while the domestic ones survive till around 80 years with proper care.

An official of the Behali tea estate said that the elephant was offered around 25 kg of food every day.

(With inputs from agencies)

