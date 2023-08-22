Thieves fix 'muhurat' with help of astrologer to loot a realtor’s house, superstition lands them in jail

In a bizarre incident, a group of thieves fixed a ‘Muhurat’ (auspicious date and time) with the help of an astrologer to carry out theft in the house of a realtor in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

The incident took place on April 24, 2023, when the thieves barged into the house of the realtor and beat his wife in front of the children, tied her hands and then ran away from the house with gold ornaments cash and other items worth Rs 1.07 crore ($128,959 ~ $129,000), stated the police, who filed a first information report (FIR) at the Baramati taluka police station on the basis of information provided by victim Trupti Gofne.

Six men, which included the astrologer, were arrested by the police in this case. The accused were identified as Sachin Ashok Jagdhane (30), of Baramati, Rayba Tanaji Chavan (32) of Indapur, Ravindra Shivaji Bhosale (27) of Baramati, Duryodhan alias Deepak alias Pappu Jadhav (35) of Phaltan in Satara, Nitin Arjun More (36) of Solapur and the astrologer Ramchandra Weaman Chavan (43) of Phaltan.

Pune rural police issued a press release which stated that complainant Trupti lives at Devkate Nagar in Baramati, a city in Maharastra, along with her two children and her husband Sagar Gofne. On April 21, her husband visited the Tirupati Balaji temple and a group of men entered their house around 8 pm local time.

The men allegedly thrashed Trupti gagged her with a cloth piece and tied her hands and legs in front of her children. The men looted cash worth Rs 95.30 lakh ($114,858), two cell phones for Rs 35,000 ($421.81) and gold ornaments worth Rs 11,59,300 ($13,972) from the house and escaped.

Investigation reveals the whereabouts of the accused thieves

The superintendent of Pune rural police was informed about the incident after which he started an investigation.

As per the investigation, the five accused nabbed worked in the same company and knew each other well. The men conspired to loot Sagar Gofne after the accused Sachin Jagdhane received information about the ornaments and money at the realtor’s house.

The police stated that astrologer Chavan was also a part of the conspiracy. With the use of astrology knowledge, he decided the ‘Muhurat’ (auspicious date) for stealing the house. The plan was followed by the other accused men who executed the dacoity on the same date. The police stated that the booty was divided among the accused thieves among themselves after they committed the crime and the astrologer was paid Rs 8 lakh ($9641.86).

