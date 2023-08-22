Kashmir’s tulip garden listed as Asia's largest by World Book of Records

Kashmir's famous tulip garden has a new feather in its cap, it has been included in the World Book of Records (London) as Asia's largest tulip garden. This is one of the biggest acknowledgements for the garden since its inception.

Situated at the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range on the banks of Dal Lake, the tulip garden of Kashmir has finally been recognized as Asia's largest tulip garden and certified in the World Book of Records (London). The Department of Floriculture, Gardens and Parks was awarded the certificate by the Chairman and CEO, of the World Book of Records (London) at a function held in Srinagar.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir says the honour and reward are for the hard work of the gardeners, officials and casual labourers of the floriculture department who have worked day and night to make Kashmir's tulip garden one of the most attractive destinations in Srinagar.

''Tulip garden Srinagar has been included in the World Book of Records as Asia's largest tulip garden, which has displayed 1.6 million tulips of 68 varieties. It has successfully attracted around 3.75 Lac visitors this year, its biggest achievement I can say. This is I should say a big recognition for the garden for UT in general and in particular for the Department of Floriculture," said Javaid Masood, who is the Floriculture Officer in charge of the Tulip Garden.

"This will be a major attraction as the tulip garden was a unique selling point for the tourism of Jammu and Kashmir, it has successfully preponed the tourism season of the valley. This award will go a long way in promoting the tulip garden. Our gardeners, officers, casual labourers and even our officers at higher levels are involved in this garden and our hard work has paid off," Masood added.

Tulip garden Kashmir was established in 2008. For the last fifteen years everyone associated with the garden like gardeners, officials have tried their best to make this garden one of the special attractions of Kashmir. Due to the tulip garden in Kashmir, the tourist arrivals in the valley have doubled around that time and have also helped in extending the tourism season in the Valley.

This year, Asia's largest tulip garden saw more than 16 lakh tulips of 68 different varieties bloom and around 3.75 lakh people visited the garden during the one-month tulip season. It takes about 6-8 months every year for the Department of Floriculture to prepare the garden for opening to the general public.

