India's new daily Covid cases top 300,000, highest in the world

India's health ministry data on Thursday showed a steep spike in daily number of coronavirus cases. More than 314,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded in just 24 hours. This has brought the total number of cases to 15,930,965.

At 314,835, the number of new cases is highest ever recorded in any country.

The death toll has increased to 184,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities.

Number of active COVID-19 cases has increased to 229,1428, according to the ministry.

In an alarming development, the national recovery rate has dropped to 84.46 per cent. But fatality rate has dropped to 1.16 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 10 million mark by December 19. The grim milestone of 15 million was crossed on April 19.

(With inputs from agencies)