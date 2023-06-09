India's first women only Hajj flight travels 4000 km distance; ferries 145 pilgrims from Kerala to Jeddah

In India's southern state of Kerala, the first women-only Hajj flight took off on Thursday from Calicut International Airport. As per an ANI news agency report, the flight was flagged off by the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla.

The minister performed the symbolic flag-off ceremony and distribution of boarding passes for the first flight. Why is this news? The flight is monumental because it is the first time that a women-only Hajj flight was organised in the state. The whole crew, from the pilot to the flight attendants, are women.

The Air India Express flight, IX 3025, took off from Karipur, Kerela at 6:45 am local time (1:15 am GMT) on Thursday with 145 women pilgrims and six female crew members. It landed in Jeddah 10:45 pm local time (7:45 pm) where they were welcomed by the Consulate General of India. Welcomed the first all-women Haj flight from Kozhikode to Jeddah. Air India Express IX 3025 with all-women Hajis was flown-in by all-women crew.#Haj2023 pic.twitter.com/tNhtmGSQS2 — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) June 9, 2023 × Another thing that marks the importance of this flight is the fact that none of the women pilgrims is accompanied by a 'Mahram' or a male companion.

The flight was truly women-only, in addition to the 145 female pilgrims on board, women managed every aspect of this unique trip, from the pilot and crew to dispatch, flight operation, loading, cleaning, engineering, and ground service,and other related activities. . A 'glorious' step towards women empowerment As per Union Minister Barla, the pioneer flight marked a glorious step for women's empowerment in India. He also reportedly requested the pilgrims to pray for the country's safety, security and progress.

The minister expressed happiness over the arrangements being made for the pilgrims by the State Hajj Committee. Is the flight a novelty or will there be such flights in the future? As per ANI, 11 such flights have been scheduled till Monday. The flights which are only for women will leave via the Karipur airport. These 11 flights will ferry 1,595 women that belong to the category "ladies without Mehram".

This year, the total number of women belonging to the "ladies without Mehram" category is 2,733. Apart from the 1,595 women that will travel on these women-only flights, the rest will travel via normal flights.