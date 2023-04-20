Nine Pakistani Hajj pilgrims killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia
Story highlights
Pakistanis killed in Saudi Arabia: The victims are purportedly the residents of Nankana Sahib's neighbouring villages Islamnagar and Chak 18. The pilgrims had visit visas to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.
Pakistanis killed in Saudi Arabia: The victims are purportedly the residents of Nankana Sahib's neighbouring villages Islamnagar and Chak 18. The pilgrims had visit visas to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.
Nine Pakistani citizens, who were returning from Medina to Riyadh after performing Umrah, were killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia's Al-Qassim province, as per reports. Amoung those who died were women and children while five other Umrah pilgrims sustained injuries. The residents of Nankana Sahib in the neighbouring village Islamnagar were travelling in Saudi Arabia on a visit visa.
The incident occurred after the pilgrims had completed Umrah and were at the Al-Qasim area upon their return journey to Riyadh. Medina to Riyadh distance is 837.8 km and it takes approximately 7 hours and 48 minutes via bus.
The victims are purportedly the residents of Nankana Sahib's neighbouring villages Islamnagar and Chak 18. This incident comes as earlier, at least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 sustained injuries in a bus crash in the southwest of Saudi Arabia.
Watch | India becomes home to nearly a fifth of humanity
In the unfortunate incident, the bus first hit a bridge, rolled over, and was set on fire killing 20 people onboard. As per reports, the accident took place due to a brake failure. It took place on the road joining Asir province and the city of Abha, according to Gulf News. In this case as well, the victims were pilgrims who were on their way to Mecca to perform Umrah.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.