India's first EV recall: After cases of 2-wheeler EV's catching fire, automaker recalls thousands of vehicles

In the first electronic vehicle recall in India, Okinawa Autotech, an electric scooter maker announced on Saturday that it is recalling 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooters to assess and remedy any battery issues with immediate effect.

"The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorised dealerships pan India," said the automaker.

Okinawa took this step following instances of electronic two-wheelers catching fire all over the country.

According to a statement from the company, the programme is part of the company's comprehensive power pack health check-up camps.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is working closely with its dealer partners to ensure that customers' maintenance experiences are as convenient as possible, and vehicle owners will be contacted individually, according to the company.

"This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company's long-standing commitment to customer safety," said the company's statement.

After an e-scooter launched by Ola Electric caught fire in Pune last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has launched an investigation into fires involving electric two-wheelers.

According to the road transport ministry, the Centre for Fire, Explosive, and Environmental Safety (CFEES) has been tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the occurrence and recommending remedial actions.

The incidents came to light after a few videos went viral on social media.

Last fiscal year, India saw a three-fold increase in electric vehicle sales, with two-wheelers leading the pack. 429,417 electric vehicles were sold in 2021-22, compared to 134,821 in 2020-21.

