India's crosses 9 lakh coronavirus cases with 28,498 new patients

India's number of case in deadly coronavirus infections crosses 9 lakh mark with 28,498 new cases and 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases stand at 9, 06,752 including 3, 11,565 active cases, 5, 71,460 cured and 23,727 deaths, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.02%, while the recoveries deaths ratio is 96.01%:3.99%, stated the Government of India.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, India tested 1, 20, 92,503 samples tested for COVID19 till 13 July, of these 2, 86,247 samples were tested yesterday.

The World Health Organisation has said the pandemic is getting worse and worse with time as too many countries are going in the wrong direction. Tedros called for countries to come up with comprehensive strategies, and noted that roughly half of all new cases are in the Americas.

The number of deadly coronavirus cases around the world increased by a million in just five days.

As many as 13,236,252 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 around the world so far. While more than 7,691,451 have recovered, 575,540 have died, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It has recorded over 65,000 cases in a day and now has 3,479,483 coronavirus cases and 138,247 deaths. Brazil has 1,887,959 cases, and 72,921 deaths, while India is the third-worst-hit with 907,645 cases and 23,727 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)