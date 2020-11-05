India's COVID-19 vaccine to be ready by February: Sources

As the coronavirus cases are on a rise again, India is combining resources to fast track the production of a COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN.

A senior government scientist told a news agency, Reuters, that the COVID-19 vaccine could be launched by February 2021, as the vaccine trials have been showing good results and the last stage of the trial will begin this month.

COVAXIN is being developed a private Indian company, Bharat Biotech, with the aid of government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The news has come as a welcome surprise as the company had earlier claimed that the vaccine could only be ready by the second quarter of 2021.

"The vaccine has shown good efficacy," senior ICMR scientist Rajni Kant, who is also a member of its COVID-19 task-force, said at the research body`s New Delhi headquarters on Thursday.

"It is expected that by the beginning of next year, February or March, something would be available."

The statement came after India recorded more than 50,201 coronavirus cases in the country on Thursday morning taking the toll beyond 8.3 million, and the death toll rose to 124,315.

"It has shown safety and efficacy in the phase 1 and 2 trials and in the animal studies - so it is safe but you can`t be 100% sure unless the phase 3 trials are over," Kant, head of ICMR's research management, policy, planning and coordination cell said.

"There may be some risk, if you are ready to take the risk, you can take the vaccine. If necessary, the government can think of giving the vaccine in an emergency situation."