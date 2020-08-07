India's COVID-19 tally crosses 20 lakh with highest single-day spike of 62,538

India crossed the 20 lakh mark with its highest single-day spike of 62,538 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday morning.

The tally has now increased to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 06 is 2,27,24,134, including 5,74,783 samples tested yesterday, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Maharashtra, one of the worst-affected states by coronavirus in India, recorded 11,514 new cases and 316 deaths. Total number of cases in the state is now at 4,79,779, including 1,46,305 active cases, 3,16,375 recovered and 16,792 deaths. State's capital, Mumbai, reported 910 new cases, 57 deaths and 988 recoveries. The total number of cases in Mumbai stands at 1,20,165 including 20,562 active cases, 92,661 recovered, and 6,645 deaths. Recovery rate stands at 77 per cent.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,684 new cases, 6,272 discharged, and 110 deaths. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,79,144, including 2,21,087 discharged, 53,486 active cases and 4,571 deaths.

The Ministry of Health also reported that India has ramped up its testing infrastructure to 1,370 labs on August 07. "The progressively increasing daily new recoveries are due to focused attention on surveillance, containment and effective clinical management. India created a network of COVID dedicated hospitals to manage the cases," it said in a statement.