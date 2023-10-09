India’s Congress party extends support for Palestinians after Hamas attack on Israel, calls for ceasefire

Indian National Congress (INC) or Congress party has reiterated its support for Palestinians in a recent resolution passed on Monday (Oct 9) and called for an “immediate cease-fire” between Israel and Hamas.

This comes a day after the political party said that it “condemns brutal attacks on the people of Israel” while also extending support for the “legitimate aspirations” of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shortly after Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel, expressed solidarity with Israel along with several Western countries and Ukraine.

What did the Congress resolution say?

The resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), a copy of which was posted on Congress’ X account, expressed deep concern over the conflict going on between Israel and Hamas and urged a ceasefire while also affirming the party’s backing for the rights of the Palestinian people.

“CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days. The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect,” the statement read.

It added, “The CWC calls for an immediate cease-fire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict.”

The statement also comes a day after Congress’ General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh, said “The Indian National Congress condemns the brutal attacks on the people of Israel.”

It added, “The Indian National Congress has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process for dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people.”

“Violence of any type never provides a solution and must,” said Ramesh.

PM Modi’s statement

Shortly after the attack on Israel, PM Modi took to X and said “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”

ALSO READ | Western countries condemn Hamas' surprise attack from Gaza, express solidarity with Israel



Israel is in the midst of witnessing its deadliest attack in decades and has since declared that it is in a state of war after Palestinian militants launched hundreds of rockets from the blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday (Oct 7).

As of Monday (Oct 9), hundreds of people have been killed in both Israel and Gaza and thousands of others have been injured.

(With inputs from agencies)







WATCH WION LIVE HERE