India: NC, Congress emerge as winners in Ladakh autonomous hill development council elections

The National Conference and Congress have won the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil polls by winning 22 out of 26 seats. The National Conference won 12 seats while the Indian National Congress emerged winner on 10 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and independent candidates emerged winners of two seats each.

This was the first election in Kargil after August 5, 2019. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that the BJP was dealt a resounding defeat at the hands of the NC-Congress alliance in Kargil, on Sunday (Oct 8).

“In celebration of our strong alliance with the Congress party, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference is delighted to announce its victory in the LAHDC Kargil elections. This result sends a message to all forces and parties that have, undemocratically and unconstitutionally, divided the state of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh without the consent of its people,” said Omar Abdullah.

He added, “This victory belongs to the people of Zanskar, Kargil, and Drass, who have decisively endorsed the National Conference-Congress alliance. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the elected councillors, recognizing their dedication to serving the people.”

The Indian National Congress leaders also congratulated the people of Ladakh and Kargil.

“We have registered a resounding victory in the Ladakh-Kargil Autonomous Hill Council elections after 10 years! Along with our INDIA partner National Conference, we have swept the entire region in its first election after the abrogation of Art. 370. Sh. @RahulGandhi ji’s Bharat Jodo Yatra last month across the region has given people of Ladakh and Kargil the faith that the Congress and INDIA have a deep concern about the issues they face, and the need for their democratic sentiments to be given a voice. Congratulations to all victorious candidates and I am confident this will usher a new democratic dawn in Ladakh and Kargil,” said K C Venugopal, General Secretary of Congress.

The National Conference also launched a scathing attack on the BJP.

Omar Abdullah said “These election results should serve as a wake-up call for the BJP. It is time to cease hiding behind the Raj Bhawan and unelected representatives and, instead, acknowledge the people's rightful desire for a democratically elected government in Jammu and Kashmir. Democracy demands the voices of the people be heard and respected.”





