Indian Navy's new appraisal system to ask juniors to rate their officers

In line with the Indian government's previous moves, the Indian Navy has implemented a 360-degree appraisal system for promotion of officers in which they will be rated by their juniors too. This step is a first for defence forces in the country. The system is already in place for promotion of bureaucrats since 2015-16.

The Indian Navy has said in a statement that women and men in whites are central to its 'Ships First' approach and that they will continue to remain the navy's greatest asset.

"Towards promoting their professional and personal development, the Indian Navy recognises that agile, adaptive, and advanced Human Resource management is imperative. In that regard, the Indian Navy has institutionalised a novel transformative initiative of '360 Degree Appraisal Mechanism' for various promotion boards," the Navy said in the statement.

The navy explained that the current appraisal system of periodic Confidential Reports inherently has a top-down approach. This, says the navy, doesn't take into account a leader's impact on subordinates.

"The Indian Navy's '360 Degree Appraisal Mechanism' is aimed to address this shortfall by encompassing large-scale surveys from suitably identified peers and subordinates for every officer being considered for promotion," the Navy stated.

ANI reported that the survey would have a spectrum of questions that will encompass aspects like professional knowledge leadership attributes, suitability in war/ crisis and potential for holding higher ranks. After these inputs are obtained, they will be provided as feedback to the officers so that they can consider behavioural changes and improvements.

Similar appraisal systems are in vogue in various national and international learning organisations.



It said that the Indian Navy takes pride in imbibing such 'best practices' and this initiative is in continuation of other endeavours towards remaining a 'Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof Force'

(With inputs from agencies)

