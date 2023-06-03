India's Air Force chief reacts to Chinese threat along Line of Actual Control

Indian Air Force Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari this week emphasised on the preparedness of the Indian Air Force in the wake of developments along the northern borders. India shares International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and an undefined Line of Actual Control with China.

Speaking at an event, India's air force chief highlighted the continuous upgrading of capabilities and tactical adaptations undertaken by the Indian forces since the Galwan Valley crisis in 2020, when a deadly skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops killed 20 Indian troops and an undefined number of Chinese soldiers.

The Air Force chief said that the country has focused on developing adequate infrastructure along with deployment of assets to ensure a steady deterrence along the norther borders.

The ongoing confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh has seen disengagement in some areas following multiple rounds of corps commander meets and simultaneous diplomatic negotiations.

"We are always on 24x7 readiness to take on any challenge," stated Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, asserting their vigilance regarding developments along the northern borders. What changes after Galwan crisis? Following the Galwan crisis, the Indian Air Force has enhanced surveillance capabilities across the Line of Actual Control. This entails deploying radars and surface-to-air guided weapons while redeploying fighter aircrafts.

Earlier, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had also pointed to the combat readiness of the Indian Navy.

