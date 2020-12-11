India's active coronavirus cases lowest in about five months

The total active coronavirus cases in the country has declined to 363,749, the lowest in 146 days, the health ministry said on Friday.

"The country has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases. India's present active caseload consists of just 3.71 per cent of India's total cases," said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

"India's total active caseload has significantly dropped to 3.63 lakh (363,749) today. This is the lowest after 146 days. The total active cases were 358,692 on 18th July, 2020."

It also said that the country has recorded 29,398 cases in the last 24 hours and added that the total recoveries are closing in on 9.3 million.

Meanwhile, India on Friday recorded less than 30,000 cases, a figure witnessed for the second time in the month and suggests that the deadly virus's decline in the country continues.

As many as 9,290,834 people have recuperated from the virus, taking the overall recovery rate to 94.84 per cent.

After touching a peak of about 100,000 cases a day, India is witnessing a significant drop in the number of cases and deaths on a daily basis.

