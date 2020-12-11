Britons could be banned from EU after January 1 under Covid rules

UK travellers will be barred from visiting EU countries in the new year when the Brexit transition period ends.

The current Brexit transition period ends on December 31 and these travel restrictions will still apply even if the UK and EU strike a trade deal.

January 1 onwards, travellers from the UK will be subject to the same travel restrictions as all other non-EU countries which -- due to the coronavirus pandemic -- bars all but essential travel to Europe.

Travellers from a limited number of countries with low coronavirus rates are allowed to visit EU countries for non-essential travel.

Eight non-EU countries, including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, are on the list of "safe" third nations.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, 18 EU countries have higher rates of Covid-19 than Britain.

The UK has so far recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe, with more than 62,000 fatalities.