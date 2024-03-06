Indian woman pilot injured after trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh. VIDEO

A female pilot sustained injuries following the crash of a trainer aircraft in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Wednesday (March 6). The incident occurred during a routine training exercise when the aircraft experienced suspected engine issues, leading to the accident, as reported by ANI.

The aircraft, which took off from Neemuch, approximately 250 km away from Guna, encountered a technical snag mid-flight, causing it to lose control.

Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Sinha confirmed that the crash, caused by the technical malfunction, occurred around 5 pm IST, during the routine training exercise.

According to Guna SP Sanjeev Sinha, the plane was en route to Sagar from Neemuch when it encountered the malfunction. Sub-inspector Chanchal Tiwari of Guna reported that the trainee pilot sustained injuries during the emergency landing and has been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Trigger warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. #WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: After developing a malfunction, a trainee aircraft flying from Neemuch to Dhana made an emergency landing during which it lost control. The trainee pilot sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital," says Sub Inspector, Guna, Chanchal Tiwari. https://t.co/GIXqwDeGVy pic.twitter.com/hmvO50DThy — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024 × Similar crash in Bihar's Gaya

In a separate incident, an aircraft belonging to the Indian Army's Officers Training Academy in Bihar's Gaya crashed on Tuesday during a routine training program. The aircraft, with two pilots onboard, including a female, experienced minor injuries.

The aircraft crash occurred in Kanchanpur village, under the Bodh Gaya sub-division, during a routine training exercise. Villagers reported that the aircraft crash-landed in an agricultural field, prompting immediate assistance from locals.

Upon receiving aid from villagers, both pilots were successfully rescued from the crash site. OTA authorities swiftly arranged for their transfer to the base camp for medical treatment. The quick response from villagers and OTA officials ensured the pilots received timely medical attention following the incident.