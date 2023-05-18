Indian Supreme Court upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu'

Indian Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Tamil Nadu law which allows the bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' in the state, as per reports. While delivering the ruling, the apex court said that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, substantially minimises pain and suffering to animals.

In addition to Jallikattu, the apex court also upheld laws passed by Karnataka and Maharashtra with regard to sports like Kambala and the bull-cart race. It is important to know Supreme Court in May 2014 held that Jallikattu was violative of the rights of the animals. However, later the State government enacted the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act of 2017.

However the amendments were challenged before the Indian top court. On Thursday, the court upheld the constitutional validity of the State amendments and dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of these amendments.

The 5 judge bench comprised of Justice KM Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and Justice CT Ravikumar. The court said that the amendments minimises the pain and suffering caused to animals.

The Constitution Bench observed that these laws cannot be construed as "colourable legislations" and that the State legislature had the legislative power to make these amendments as per Entry 17 to List II of the Seventh Schedule, as per Live Law. The court further noted that the amendments cannot be faulted as they have already received the assent of the president.

Also Read | Overseas travel ban on ex-Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa lifted

The bench observed, "We are satisfied on materials that in Jallikettu is going in TN for last one century. Whether this as part of integral part of Tamil culture requires greater detail, which exercise judiciary cannot undertake...When legislature has declared that jallikettu is part of cultural heritage of TN state, judiciary cannot take a different view. Legislature is best suited to decide that."

Watch | US President Joe Biden to visit Japan's Hiroshima for G7 summit × Jallikattu is a traditional bull-taming sport that has been practiced for centuries in the state of Tamil Nadu, India. It is usually held during the Pongal festival, a harvest festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu and is considered a traditional sport that reflects the cultural and historical significance of the region. The event attracts large crowds of spectators who gather to witness the spectacle WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×