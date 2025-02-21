Indian student Vishvaa Rajakumar wins Memory League World Championship 2025

Vishvaa Rajakumar, a 20-year-old Indian student, has won the Memory League World Championship 2025 by memorising the order of 80 random numbers in 13.50 seconds and 30 images in 8.40 seconds.

Memory League World Championship is an intense online competition.

According to the Memory League website, Rajakumar is ranked No 1 with a score of 5,000.

Rajakumar memorised 80 numbers in 13.50 seconds and 30 images in 8.40 seconds during the championship held recently. According to his LinkedIn profile, Rajakumar is a student of Puducherry-based ManakulaVinayagar Institute of Technology.

Speaking to The New York Times on his technique and strategies of memorisation, Rajakumar said,"Hydration is very important because it helps your brain. When you memorise things, you usually subvocalise, and it helps to have a clear throat." "Let's say you're reading a book. You're not reading it out loud, but you are vocalising within yourself. If you don't drink a lot of water, your speed will be a bit low. If you drink a lot of water, it will be more and more clear and you can read it faster," he said.

Rajakumar said he was crying when he achieved the feat.

"They give you 80 random numbers that they display on a screen. You have to memorize all of those numbers as fast as possible, then click a button and a recall sheet appears. I wrote down all of the 80 digits — and I got them all right. My fastest time to memorise 80 random digits in this World Championship was 13.5 seconds, so almost six digits per second," he to the newspaper.

He said after the completion of college, he would try to be a memory trainer and create a memory institution in India to teach other people these techniques.