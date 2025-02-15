For Ritu Phogat, the past two and a half years have been transformative. Once hailed as India’s brightest MMA prospect, the 30-year-old fighter had taken a break from the sport to embrace motherhood. Now, she is set to return to the cage at ONE 171: Qatar, ready to prove that she is stronger than ever.

Advertisment

Her opponent, Ayaka Miura, is a dangerous submission specialist, known for her lethal ground game. But Phogat isn’t just fighting to win—she’s fighting for a bigger purpose. "I don't fight for myself anymore. I fight for my child," she told WION's Jatin Verma in an exclusive interview. It is this newfound motivation, drawn from the love for her child, that has made her return even more powerful.

Ritu Phogat’s journey in combat sports began long before she stepped into an MMA cage. Coming from India’s famous Phogat wrestling family, she grew up in an environment where strength, discipline, and resilience were part of daily life. The daughter of Mahavir Singh Phogat, Ritu followed in the footsteps of her sisters—Geeta and Babita Phogat—who made history for Indian women’s wrestling.

After securing a gold medal at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, Phogat transitioned to MMA in 2019, joining Evolve MMA in Singapore. Her wrestling background gave her an edge in takedowns and ground control, making her a formidable force in the atomweight division of ONE Championship.

Advertisment

However, just as she was gaining momentum, life had other plans. In 2022, Phogat stepped away from competition to embrace a new role: Motherhood. Training through pregnancy: A fighter’s discipline

While many athletes pause their training during pregnancy, Phogat took a different approach. "When I was pregnant, I continued my workouts. I never cheated on my diet," she revealed. Her dedication ensured that her body remained conditioned, even as she prepared for the biggest change in her life.

By the fourth month of pregnancy, she was back in light training, incorporating strength and cardio exercises to maintain her fitness. Such discipline is rare, but Phogat was determined to return to the sport she loved, stronger than ever.

Advertisment

Her biggest challenge came after giving birth. "My body became very weak," she admitted. The physical demands of pregnancy and childbirth had changed her body, and she had to start rebuilding from scratch.

Bouncing back

Most new mothers take months, even years, to return to intense physical activity. But Phogat resumed training just two weeks after delivery. "Handling training alongside taking care of the baby was really tough," she confessed. "But my family has been a huge help in allowing me to practice and focus on my game." Her training regimen post-pregnancy included: Wrestling and ground control – sharpening her strongest weapon, Kickboxing – improving her striking game, Jiu-Jitsu – strengthening her submissions and defensive skills and strength & conditioning – regaining endurance and explosiveness.

Despite the challenges, Phogat was determined to push forward. “My fitness is stronger than before,” she said, emphasising that her comeback isn’t just about returning to the cage—it’s about proving that a mother can compete at the highest level.

Facing Ayaka Miura

Ritu Phogat’s return fight is far from an easy one. Ayaka Miura is a veteran of ONE Championship with a track record of dominant submission victories. Known for her "Ayaka Lock" (scarf-hold armlock), Miura has made a habit of forcing her opponents to tap out.

But Phogat remains confident. "I can already see myself winning," she stated. “Whether it happens in the first round or the last, I will win.” Her strategy for the fight revolves around neutralising Miura’s submission game while leveraging her superior wrestling to dictate the pace. "My base is ground game, but I need to sharpen it even more," she admitted. She has been working closely with her coach to enhance her grappling defense and improve her striking, ensuring she can dominate in all areas of the fight.

Breaking Barriers

Beyond the fight, Phogat’s comeback carries a deeper significance. In India, women in sports often face societal expectations to step away from competition after marriage or childbirth. But Phogat is challenging that norm.

“I want to show everyone that a mother can do whatever she sets her mind to,” she said with determination. Her journey is not just about winning fights—it’s about empowering women, proving that motherhood and professional sports can coexist.

Yet, the journey hasn’t been without hurdles. "In India, there is no government support for MMA fighters," Phogat pointed out. "You have to manage everything yourself. It’s a big challenge." Despite the lack of institutional backing, she remains undeterred, relying on sheer determination and the unwavering support of her family.

As she steps back into the cage, Phogat hopes to inspire young athletes—especially women—to pursue their dreams fearlessly. "I want to become the best MMA world champion in India. I want to show the world that I am the best fighter from India," she declared. Her advice to young fighters? "Hard work is the only way. Never give up, no matter what challenges come your way." The Big Night

With fight night fast approaching, the excitement surrounding Ritu Phogat’s return is at an all-time high. Fans across India and the MMA world are eager to witness her comeback. The question remains: Can Ritu Phogat defy the odds and make a statement in her return fight?