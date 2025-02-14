India’s campaign at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025 ended in the quarterfinals with a 0-3 loss to former champions Japan in Qingdao, China, on Friday. Despite valiant efforts from Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto and Malvika Bansod, India couldn’t overcome the challenge posed by their higher-ranked opponents.

Also Read: South Korean footballer Hwang Ui-jo gets suspended jail term in sex-video scandal



The tie began with Dhruv and Tanisha taking on World No. 12 Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito in mixed doubles. The Indian duo showed great resilience, leveling the match with a strong second game. However, the experienced Japanese pair ultimately secured a 21-13, 17-21, 21-13 victory in a 61-minute battle, giving Japan the lead.

Next up, Malvika Bansod faced World No. 8 Tomoka Miyazaki in women’s singles. The young Indian shuttler put up a spirited fight, especially in the second game, but fell short in straight games, losing 12-21, 19-21.

With India trailing 0-2, HS Prannoy was tasked with keeping the team’s hopes alive in men’s singles against Kenta Nishimoto. The Asian Games bronze medallist fought back brilliantly after losing the first game, taking the second 21-15. However, Nishimoto took control early in the decider, surging to a 6-0 lead. Despite Prannoy’s late fightback, the Japanese shuttler sealed the win with a 21-14, 15-21, 21-12 victory after an intense 77-minute contest.

India made its way to the knockout stage after routing Macau 5-0 in the opening Group D tie and a hard-fought 2-3 loss against South Korea. Japan will next play the winner of the tie between China and Hong Kong for aplace in the final.

India's campaign in the last edition of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship ended with a 2-3 loss to China in the semifinals, and they returned home with a first-ever medal — a bronze — from the continental tournament.

Results:

India lost to Japan 0-3 (Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto lost to Hiroki Midorikawa/Natsu Saito 13-21, 21-17, 13-21; Malvika Bansod lost to Tomoka Miyazaki 12-21, 19-21; H S Prannoy lost to Kenta Nishimoto 14-21, 21-15, 12-21).