Indian Railways announces record revenue of $29.2 billion in FY23

The Indian Railway Ministry on Monday announced a record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore ($29.2 billion) for the financial year 2022-23, with a 25 per cent increase in the revenue. This year's revenue is some $5.9 billion more than the previous year. It added that in the financial year 2022-23, the freight revenue also increased by 15 per cent.

According to the data announced by the Ministry, railways' passenger revenues registered an all-time high growth of 61 per cent. It added that after three years, the Railway is about to fully meet its pension expenditure, The Statesman reported.

The ministry further said, "Buoyancy in revenues and tight expenditure management have helped in achieving an Operating Ratio of 98.14 per cent, well within the RE [revised estimate] target. After meeting all revenue expenditure, Railways generated ₹3,200 crore for capital investment from its internal resources."

Attributing to the increase, the ministry said that the rise in demand for rail travel, efforts by the ministry to provide safety and the gradual opening up of economic activities post-COVID-19 pandemic made people travel more by trains.

Watch | Indian railways earns record revenue in 2022-23

The statement read, "Railways are focused on providing safety highest priority. An investment of Rs 11,800 Cr under Rashtriya Rail Sanrakhsa Kosh was made during FY23 for various safety works. Government while appreciating the need for renewal of ageing assets, has provided Rs 10,000 Cr, and Railways also contributed Rs 1800 Cr from internal resources for upgradation of depreciated assets."

The railways also experienced an increase in coaching revenue which rose by 21 per cent. The sundries revenue also rose by 39 per cent compared to the previous year.

As per the statement, during the year 2022-23, the Gross revenue stood at Rs 2,39,803 crore compared to Rs 1,91,278 crore in 2021-22.

According to the news agency ANI, Rs 1 lakh crore was invested in augmenting the capacity of the railway network.

The year 2023 saw the highest-ever commissioning of New lines and Doubling or Multi-tracking.

(with inputs from agencies)

