India's former railway minister Mukul Roy ‘missing’, says son

Mukul Roy, India’s former railways' minister and senior member of Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) in West Bengal, has gone missing, his family members have claimed.

Roy’s son Subhragshu told PTI news agency that his father was "untraceable" and "missing" since late Monday evening.

"Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable," Subhragshu, a TMC leader, said.

Subhargshu said that his father left for Delhi on Monday evening on an Indigo flight. He was supposed to land at 9.55 pm (local time) in Delhi that day. But, since then, the veteran leader could not be traced.

On Monday night, Roy's son lodged a missing complaint at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Police Station.

Roy, considered to be the number two in the TMC leadership, had joined Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 following differences with the party leadership.

He was made BJP national vice-president. Roy was influential in helping BJP win 18 of the state’s total 42 seats during the general elections in 2019 when he was in the saffron party fold.

After winning the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket, Roy returned to the TMC fold. During the polls, Roy contested from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly seat in Nadia district. He managed to win but the BJP lost the polls.

Currently a West Bengal MLA, Roy previously served as the Union Railway Minister and a Minister of State in the Shipping Ministry during the Congress government in 2015.

Prior to the creation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Roy was a member of the Indian National Congress party.

Ever since his return to the Mamata Banerjee-led party, he has been keeping a low profile.

(With inputs from agencies)