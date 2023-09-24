Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds German singer Cassandra Mae during episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (September 24), during his episode of monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' lauded Germany's Cassandra Mae Spittmann for pursuing her passion for Indian music.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Indian culture and Indian music are now global. More and more people worldwide are getting attracted to them."

PM Modi then played an Indian song crooned by Cassandra Mae.

"Such a melodious voice...and every word reflects emotions. We can also feel her attachment to God. You would be surprised to know that this voice is of a daughter from Germany. Her name is CassMae. 21-year-old Cassmae on Instagram is quite famous these days. German national Cassmae has never visited India. But, she is extremely fond of Indian music," PM Modi said after the song presentation.

Calling the German singer's passion "inspiring," he further added, "Such interest of someone who has never visited India, is inspiring. Cassmae is visually impaired since birth. But this challenge could not stop her from achieving this extraordinary...her passion for music and creativity was such that she started singing in childhood itself."

PM Modi then said that not only does Cassandra sing in Hindi, but also in various other Indian languages.

"She was introduced to Indian music just 5-6 years back. Indian music fascinated her so much that she got completely engrossed in it. She has also learnt to play the Tabla. The most inspiring thing is that she has mastered singing in many Indian languages...Sanskrit, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada or Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Urdu...she has sung in all of them," he said.

PM Modi, while sharing a song sung by Cassandra Mae in Kannada, said that he truly appreciates her love and passion for Indian culture and music.

"I wholeheartedly appreciate the passion of Germany's Cassandra Mae Spittmann for Indian culture and music. Her effort must be quite overwhelming for every Indian," he said.

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal also took to his official X handle and appreciated Cassandra Mae saying, "Such a delight to witness Cassandra Mae Spittmann’s profound love for Indian music & Sanatan Dharma. Tune in for her melodious rendition of Shri Hari Stotram & Shiva Panchakshara Stotram."

Cassandra Mae Spittmann instantly became a viral sensation after she shared several Tamil song covers and devotional songs. She has also been applauded for her accurate and flawless enunciation of the lyrics.

(With inputs from agencies)

