India: PM Modi launches 9 new Vande Bharat trains, emphasises 'ease of travel'

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated nine new Vande Bharat Express trains via video conferencing on Sunday (September 24), expanding the fleet of semi-high-speed trains to a total of 34.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Prime Minister Modi stated that these trains would not only greatly improve connectivity but also promote tourism across India, reported ANI.

“This infrastructural development has matched aspirations of 140 crore Indians and this is what the country wants now,” the prime minister said.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flags off nine Vande Bharat Express trains, to help improve connectivity across 11 states namely Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/3R3XpUhEVQ — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2023 ×

Faster connectivity across 11 Indian states

The newly launched trains are set to enhance connectivity across 11 states: Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gujarat.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised the transformative efforts made by Prime Minister Modi in the railway sector over the past nine years, resulting in cleaner railway stations with improved facilities.

The new Vande Bharat express trains

The nine Vande Bharat Express trains inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi are as follows:

Udaipur – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express Hyderabad – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Vijayawada – Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express Rourkela - Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express Ranchi – Howrah Vande Bharat Express Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express

Significant reduction in travel time

Compared to the current fastest trains along their respective routes, the Vande Bharat Express trains promise substantial reductions in travel time:

Rourkela- Bhubaneswar – Puri and Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram routes will be approximately three hours shorter.

Hyderabad – Bengaluru travel time will be reduced by over 2.5 hours.

Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai journey will be shortened by more than 2 hours.

Travel time between Ranchi – Howrah, Patna – Howrah, and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad will be reduced by about one hour.

Udaipur - Jaipur travel time will be slashed by around half an hour.

Additionally, the Rourkela- Bhubaneswar – Puri and Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai trains will facilitate connectivity between important religious destinations like Puri and Madurai.

PM's Mann ki baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions the India-Middle East-Europe corridor as the foundation of global trade for centuries, comparing it to the historic Silk Route, which India once thrived on as a major trading power in his monthly radio programme named 'Mann ki baat'.

He highlighted India's proposal for this corridor at the recent G-20 Summit. The success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission and its role in making the African Union a G-20 member have garnered international recognition.

Watch this report

He also celebrated the recognition of Santiniketan and Hoysala temples as world heritage sites, pushing for more Indian cultural and heritage sites to gain similar recognition. As Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary approaches, Modi urged people to participate in cleanliness programs and support local products during the upcoming festival season.

(With inputs from agencies)