Indian Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest 'gobar-dhan' plant in Indore

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated “Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG) Plant” in Indore. The 550 tonne-capacity plant has been set up at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

During the inauguration event, PM Modi said, "This initiative will help to make the cities of the country clean, pollution-free and take them towards clean energy. I am happy that work is underway to build such Gobar-Dhan plant, such bio-CNG plants in 75 big civic bodies of the country in the next two years."

Inaugurating a solid waste based Gobar Dhan plant in Indore.

The plant comes in regard to PM Modi's vision of creating “garbage-free cities” under the Swachh Bharat mission urban 2.0.

The plant, which has a capacity of processing 550 metric tonnes per day, can generate 17,500 kg of biogas and 100 tonne of high-quality compost every day.

The biogas, however, will be generated through 100 per cent wet waste.

Half of the generated biogas will be helpful in running public transport vehicles. The remaining will be made available for different industries.

As a result of this, nearly 400 buses in Indore might run on biogas, which is generated at the plant.

The technology will also help in purifying the air quality as it will mitigate 1,30,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

The project has been implemented by Indore Clean Energy Pvt Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle set up by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Indo Enviro Integrated Solutions Ltd. (IEISL).