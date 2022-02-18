These are the 3 Indian cities with the most millionaire households

According to a survey by Hurun India, the number of millionaire families in India climbed by 11% to 4,58000 in 2021, yet the happiness index fell compared to the previous year.

According to the Hurun India Wealth Report 2021, Mumbai has the most millionaire households in India, followed by Delhi and Kolkata.

At 20,300 households, Mumbai is home to the largest number of dollar millionaires, followed by Delhi at 17,400 and Kolkata at 10,500.

According to the survey, such households have a net worth of at least Rs 70 million.

According to the Hurun India Wealth Report 2021, the number of Indian dollar-millionaire households is expected to increase by 30% over the next five years, reaching 6,00,000 by 2026.

According to the survey of 350 millionaires, the number of individuals who consider themselves satisfied in their personal and professional lives has decreased to 66% in 2021, down from 72% in the previous year.

The conclusions of the Hurun Report on dollar millionaires come at a time when growing inequality in the country of over 130 crore people is causing worry.

A recently released report by non-profit Oxfam pegged the wealth of top 100 richest Indians at USD 775 billion, and added that India accounted for 46 million or half of the overall people on the planet falling into extreme poverty in 2021.

The report estimated the number of Indian dollar millionaires to increase by 30 per cent to touch 6,00000 households by 2026.

