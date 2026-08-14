/Indian post makes first ever drone delivery of national flag in Himachal Pradesh

The Department of Posts on Friday delivered the National Flag (Tiranga) by drone from the Mandi Head Post Office to the Rehardhar Branch Post Office in Himachal Pradesh. The initiative, a unique fusion of patriotism, public service, and technological innovation. marked the first-ever drone delivery of the national flag by the postal department.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia virtually inaugurated the drone delivery on the eve of Independence Day and watched the live take-off from Mandi Head Post Office and interacted with postal officials and the drone operator during the operation.

After the drone take-off from Mandi Head Post Office, the minister interacted with postal officials and the drone operator.

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The drone subsequently landed at Rehardhar Branch Post Office, where the postal team received the parcel carrying the Tiranga and formally handed it over to an army veteran, adding a special significance to the occasion.

Speaking during the inauguration Scindia said, "the journey of the ‘Tiranga’ through the skies of Himachal Pradesh represented the spirit of a new India, determined to overcome geographical barriers and reach every citizen."

"This Independence Day carries added significance as the nation commemorates 150 years of Vande Mataram, bringing together national pride, the spirit of service and India’s aspirations for a Viksit Bharat,' he further said.

India Post is contributing to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by making the National Flag available for delivery to citizens across the country, enabling people to participate in the celebration of national pride from their homes.

Drone-based mail transmission is soon expected to be made available by the Department of Posts across 150 identified routes in Himachal Pradesh and Assam.