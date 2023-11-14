Indian poll body serves notices to Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi CM Kejriwal over remarks against PM Modi

The Indian Election Commission has served show-cause notices to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly making false remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The poll panel was acting on a complaint made by the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) that Gandhi made "false" and "unverified" statements against Modi at an election rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh state.

The BJP further claimed that Gandhi made a "baseless and false" claim that the Narendra Modi government had privatised public sector undertakings.

Second EC notice to Priyanka

This is the second EC notice to Priyanka amid the ongoing Assembly elections.

The poll panel asked her to explain her statement by 8 pm on Thursday (Nov 16).

Similarly, Kejriwal was asked to explain for alleged disparaging remarks made against the PM on his social media handle.

In its notice to the AAP, the EC stated, "The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party is hereby called upon to explain the statements/allegations/averments, made in the alleged social media posts under reference, against a star campaigner of another national party and against the political party and by insinuation and innuendo against the candidates for the state elections and to show cause why appropriate action for violation of model code of conduct read with relevant election and penal laws should not be taken against you."

Poll panel acting on BJP complaint

Kejriwal was also asked to clarify his remarks by Thursday.

On November 10, the BJP approached the Election Commission and demanded action against the AAP for posting "very unacceptable" and "unethical" video clips and remarks on a social media platform targeting PM Modi.

The delegation comprised Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, party national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and party leader Om Pathak.