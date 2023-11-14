India: Pollution after Diwali higher in 9 out of 11 cities than a year ago, says report

Diwali is a pan-India festival and perhaps always on the radar of environmentalists and even courts of law for the ensuing pollution. It is true that no Indian can stay away from festive fervor of Diwali, air and noise pollution due to firecrackers just may be something to be introspective about.

NCAP Tracker, a policy tracker that tracks Indian government's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has released a study that has found that pollution on the day after Diwali this year was higher than what it was last year in nine out of 11 state capitals where samples were taken.

NCAP Tracker has said in its report that data for the comparison was taken from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) of the Government of India.

The state capitals that were included in the analysis were Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata and Patna.

The readings for PM 2.5 (particulate matter) for three days were considered: The day before Diwali, the day of Diwali and the day after Diwali.

Watch | India: New Delhi defies firecracker ban on Diwali × It was found that on November 11, 2023, that is, the day before Diwali eight out 11 cities had lower PM 2.5 levels when compared to October 23, 2022, the day before Diwali last year. These cities were Mumbai, Bhopal, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru.

On Diwali day this year (November 12), PM 2.5 levels in the cities of Bengaluru, Delhi and Gandhinagar were lower than the Diwali day last year (October 24).

However, on the day after Diwali, picture wasn't as rosy. Barring Bengaluru and Gandhinagar, all other cities registered higher PM 2.5 levels than last year. For all the cities however, PM 2.5 levels were above the 'good' limit prescribed by the CPCB.

It was observed that on Diwali day Patna had the highest PM 2.5 levels among the cities. On the next day however New Delhi topped the chart with maximum PM 2.5 levels