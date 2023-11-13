Delhi govt blames BJP for ‘very poor’ air quality, says anti-pollution curbs will continue

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category as the residents openly flouted the Supreme Court’s order on firecrackers.

On Monday (Nov 13), a thick smog blanketed the entire city, reversing the relief brought out by rains the previous day on Sunday that had significantly improved the air quality in the national capital.

Addressing the reporters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai blamed the neighbouring BJP-ruling states Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, claiming that their lax attitude towards the firecracker ban allowed people to openly flout the rules.

'BJP-ruled UP, Haryana responsible'

“There is a ban on the production, storage and sale of firecrackers in Delhi. The firecrackers were brought to Delhi from UP and Haryana. The police of Delhi, Haryana and UP are under the control of BJP and no common man can easily supply the firecrackers amid the monitoring of these three police forces. Some specific people have done this," Gopal Rai said.

The environment minister also announced that the anti-pollution measures under GRAP IV regulations will remain enforced in Delhi until the next order of CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management).

"Under this, the ban on BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles will remain. All trucks, except those carrying essential goods and connected to essential services and CNG and electric trucks, will not be allowed to enter Delhi," he announced.

BJP hits back

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) sharply hit back at the AAP govt accusing the minister of doing ‘polarisation politics’ by pinning the blame on Diwali celebrations.

"Many times it feels that Gopal Rai is not the Environment Minister, he speaks like a spokesperson (of a political party). Gopal Rai should say that what did they do to curb pollution. If you are holding Diwali responsible for the increase in pollution in Delhi, you are doing politics of polarisation. You are attempting to please a particular category,” Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva told ANI news agency.

“On 4th November, AQI (Air Quality Index) in Anand Vihar was 498, today it is 240, after the bursting of crackers on Diwali. So, was it Arvind Kejriwal who burst crackers on 4th November? Unless AAP and Arvind Kejriwal address the main issues of pollution and try to ignore the stubble burning problem in Punjab, the issue in Delhi will persist..."