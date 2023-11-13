Delhi defies firecracker ban on Diwali, toxic haze threatens Indian capital again

Indian capital New Delhi, which only just got a relief from toxic air with overnight rains on Friday, is once again facing a toxic haze.

On Sunday, during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of light, the city's residents defied a ban on firecrackers.

Firecrackers and AQI

Despite yearly bans imposed by government authorities or the Supreme Court, enforcement of bans on firecrackers remains a challenge.

Before the festivities which included firecrackers began, the city's AQI as per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) averaged at 197, with many areas recording values as low as 150.

However, later in the day, smoke plumes filled the sky as revellers set off firecrackers, contributing to poor air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) as per Reuters, across all monitoring stations in the capital, averaged 219 on a scale of 500, indicating conditions harmful on prolonged exposure.

The concentration of "PM2.5" particulate matter in the air was recorded at 20 times higher the value than the World Health Organization's recommended maximum.

Cities with the worst AQI

As per the Reuters report citing the Swiss group IQ Air, globally, Kolkata ranked as the city with the worst air pollution, while Delhi secured the fifth spot.

Doctors anticipate a further decline in air quality on Monday, which they warn can cause discomfort and respiratory issues.

Talking to Reuters, Desh Deepak, a senior consultant at Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, expressed concern, stating, "I can see my patients are getting distressed. As a society, we have not understood the value of clean air."

Earlier on Diwali, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged citizens to avoid firecrackers to prevent respiratory problems.

Firecrackers ban in India is a contentious issue, with some people viewing the restriction as interference with religious festivals.