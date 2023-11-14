Uttarakhand tunnel mishap: May take 2 more days to rescue 40 trapped labourers, authorities say

In Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, approximately 40 workers have been trapped for over 24 hours inside an under-construction tunnel. Ranjit Kumar Sinha, the Secretary of Disaster Management, estimated that it might take an additional two days to rescue them. Here are key points on this developing story.

Rescue efforts and challenges

An escape passage, spanning about 60 meters, has been established to reach the trapped workers.

Officials have removed around 20 meters of the slab blocking the tunnel, and a 35-metre passage is yet to be cleared.

The workers were engaged in reprofiling, altering the structure's shape, nearly 265 metres inside the tunnel when a collapse occurred, trapping them.

Rescue operations commenced promptly, focusing on ensuring a continuous supply of food and oxygen to the trapped workers.

Essential provisions, including medicines, food, water, electricity, and oxygen, were delivered through pipes.

Walkie-Talkies were employed for effective communication between the rescue teams and the trapped workers.

Causes of the incident

Preliminary reports attribute the collapse to a landslide in the region.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami mentioned loose soil as a factor causing debris to fall, resulting in delays in rescue operations.

Efforts to stabilise loose debris hindering rescue operations are underway.

Excavation with shotcreting, a method involving spraying concrete at high velocity over a structure, has commenced for the collapsed tunnel's initial 40 meters.

Teams are planning to use a hydraulic jack to push a 900 mm diameter pipe through the debris, creating a passageway for the trapped workers.

All necessary materials and machinery for this operation are being mobilised, with experts from the irrigation department joining the efforts.

The 4.5 km-long tunnel connects Silkyara to the Gangotri-Yamnotri axis and is part of the Chardham Mahamarg Pariyojana initiated by the central government.

The trapped workers are reportedly in a 400-meter buffer zone within the tunnel, and their safety is being closely monitored.