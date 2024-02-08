India: Shiv Sena (UBT) politician's son shot dead during Facebook live

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar's son Abhishek was shot dead in Mumbai, India, during Facebook Live on Thursday (Feb 8).

Video of the incident went viral on social media forums as Abhishek Ghosalkar was seen being shot at by a person from his neighbourhood.

The attacker subsequently shot himself.

As per reports, the incident occurred in the north Mumbai suburb of Dahisar.

Abhishek was reportedly rushed to the nearby Karuna Hospital in Borivali, but reports later claimed that he passed away.

In the video, Abhishek was seen sitting on a sofa and talking live on Facebook with some visitors about local works. When he stood up, one person (not seen in the video) took out a revolver and fired at least three rounds at him.

Abhishek, a former BMC Municipal Corporator from Dahisar, stumbled forward and fell down.

The alleged shooter has been identified as one Morris Noronha, a person from the neighbourhood, and he reportedly shot himself after shooting Abhishek Ghosalkar.

So far, there's no official comment, but reports alleged that a personal dispute could have been the reason.