India: 'Shoot-at-sight' order issued in Uttarakhand's Nainital after violence over anti-encroachment drive

Authorities on Thursday (Feb 8) issued a 'shoot-at-sight' order in the Haldwani area of Nainital district in the Indian state of Uttarakhand amid communal tensions in the aftermath of the demolition of a madrasa (type of educational institution run by the Muslim community) an underground mosque-like structure that was illegally constructed on government land in the Banbhulpura area.

The district magistrate of the district has imposed a curfew in the Banbhoolpura region after a tense situation triggered amid an anti-encroachment drive is currently underway.

Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar told ANI that the state government has also demanded the Ministry of Home Affairs for additional police forces and has deployed four additional central forces.

"Around 4 pm today, a joint team of District Administration and Police was conducting an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani as per the Court's order. Opposing that, a few anti-social elements pelted stones and caused arson. It is also being said that they fired at the police using illegal weapons. DIG Kumaon reached the spot immediately and additional police forces have also been called there. The State Government has also demanded that the MHA provide additional Police forces. MHA has made 4 companies of additional central forces available to us," Kumar said.

He further said that the situation, however, is under control.