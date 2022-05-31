Indian PM Narendra Modi's approval ratings rise to highest since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval ratings have risen to the highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic according to a poll conducted by LocalCircles.

The poll shows a jump in his popularity as he met expectations during his second term when India was battling a brutal coronavirus wave.

According to 67 per cent of the 64,000 people who participated in the poll, Modi fulfilled his promises during a difficult time when crematoriums and hospitals were overwhelmed.

His ratings have risen from 51 per cent in 2021 and 62 per cent in 2020 when the pandemic had hit India.

When asked if they thought that the Indian government was better prepared to handle the third wave of Covid-19 infections, people answered positively.

With 37 per cent showing approval of an increase in confidence in the government’s handling of joblessness, 73 per cent said they were optimistic about their future and that of their families in India.

Also see | PM Modi's major achievements as his government completes eight years at Centre

While over 50 per cent said doing business in India has become easier, 60 per cent of those surveyed said the government has been effective in improving communal harmony.

The ratings come as a major boost for the Modi government which will be seeking a third term in elections due in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: