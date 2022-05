PM Modi's major achievements as his government completes eight years at Centre

Updated: May 30, 2022, 11:35 AM(IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a slew of programmes from May 30 to June 15 to mark the completion of eight years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. According to party leaders, the focus of the events will be "service, good governance and welfare of the poor."

Demonetisation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the decision to scrap high-value bank notes will give the economy a further boost, and would provide long-term benefits, including forcing the country’s vast shadow economy into the open.

Under the policy, both 500 and 1,000 rupee notes ceased to be legal tenders after December 31, 2016.

“We took the demonetisation decision not for some short-term windfall gain, but for a long-term structural transformation,” Modi was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

Modi added the move would bring cash from the shadow economy into the mainstream. The Prime Minister had said the demonetisation action was needed to fight corruption and fraud and cut off financing for attacks by militants who target India.

“The multiplier effect of the introduction of money which was, till now, uselessly hoarded and stocked away as cash into the active economic system will give the economy a further boost,” he said.

Economists and some businesses say demonetisation could ultimately help broaden the formal economy and improve tax compliance.

(Photograph:Reuters)