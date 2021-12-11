Indian PM Narendra Modi unveils Saryu Canal National Project to benefit 29 lakh farmers

In order to give respite to over 29 lakh farmers from irrigation woes, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled Saryu Canal National Project in India’s state of Uttar Pradesh.

The project, which will provide water for irrigation to over 14 lakh hectares of land, has come up at a cost of over Rs 9,800 crore.

More than Rs 4,600 crore was given for the project in the last four years.

At the inauguration ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present.

To ensure optimum usage of water resources, the Saryu canal project also includes interlinking of five rivers, such as Saryu, Rapti, Ghaghara, Banganga and Rohini, of the region.

According to an official statement, the work on the project had begun in 1978. Due to lack of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring, the project got delayed and was not completed even after four decades.

The project was brought under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana in 2016 to complete it in a time-bound manner. It was completed in only about four years due to the renewed focus, it said.

