Omicron variant in India: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai; second confirmed case in Delhi

In a bid to check the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, for December 11 and 12.

The measure looks to prevent large gatherings, such as rallies, processions, morchas, etc and in turn, mass outbreak. The people, who will violate the order, will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read: India to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on Saturday

This comes as a 35-year-old man has tested positive for Omicron variant in national capital, New Delhi. It is the second case of the new variant in the city. The man had travel history to South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The patient has been admitted to the LNJP Hospital and just has weakness, the officials said.

On Friday, India’s state Maharashtra reported seven new cases of Omicron. It included a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler. Out of the seven cases, three have been reported in Mumbai while four have come from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Also Read: Indian govt alarmed over declining mask usage in country, asks people to follow Covid rules

Around 7,992 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus in 24 hours.

India's Covid tally has climbed to 3,46,682,736. The number of active cases has also reduced to 93,277. It is the lowest in 559 days, as per Union health ministry data. With the addition of 393 fatalities, the death toll rose to 4,75,128.

(With inputs from agencies)